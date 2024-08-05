Catholic World News

Pope pleads for peace in Venezuela

August 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Taking a break from his characteristic silence about events in Venezuela, Pope Francis on August 4 called for peace there following what is widely viewed as a fraudulent election, in which Socialist strongman Nicolás Maduro declared himself the winner.

“I make a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth, to exercise restraint, to avoid any kind of violence, to settle disputes through dialogue, to have at heart the true good of the people and not partisan interests,” the Pope said. “Let us entrust the country to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, so loved and venerated by Venezuelans, and to the prayer of Blessed José Gregorio Hernandez, whose witness unites us all.”

