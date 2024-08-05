Catholic World News

‘Be men of integrity’: papal encouragement for Spanish seminarians

August 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received seminarians from the seminary in Getafe, a suburb of Madrid, and encouraged them to be men of integrity.

The “journey of configuration to Jesus, the Good Shepherd, is not without difficulties; therefore, every time I meet you seminarians, I remind you that you should embark on it taking care of four fundamental aspects, which are spiritual life, study, community life and apostolic activity,” the Pope said on August 3.

The Pope added, “It is essential that you do not lose sight of the harmonization of this quadruple reality that you must achieve, because the Lord, and the Church, expect you seminarians to be, first and foremost, men of integrity and generous in your response to the vocation you have received, always ready to listen and to forgive, determined to live to the full your total dedication to God and to your brothers and sisters, with a particular predilection for those who suffer most, for the poor and the excluded.”

The papal address was part of a two-hour conversation with the seminarians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!