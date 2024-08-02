Catholic World News

Turkey’s Erdogan speaks to Pope, urges ‘unified response’ to Olympic blasphemy

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan spoke with Pope Francis by phone, to express his outrage about the blasphemous display at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics.

Erdogan told the Pontiff that the event had been offensive to Muslims as well as Christians. He urged a “unified response” to the blasphemy.

Official Vatican news outlets have not reported on the Pope’s conversation with the Turkish leader. The Pontiff has not spoken about the Olympic controversy.

