Pope creates new Angolan diocese

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Countering the trend of diocesan consolidations in Italy, Canada, and elsewhere, Pope Francis has created a new diocese in Angola—a sign of the growth of the Church in Africa.

The new Diocese of Ganda is the nation’s twentieth diocese and was formed from territory of the Diocese of Benguela.

The new Diocese of Ganda has 633,000 Catholics, 12 parishes, 69 priests, and 49 seminarians. The Diocese of Benguela, following the separation, retains 1,540,000 Catholics, 47 parishes, 234 priests, and 115 seminarians.

Angola, a southwestern African nation of 36 million (map), is 94% Christian (58% Catholic) and 5% ethnic religionist. Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey there in 2009.

