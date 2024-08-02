Catholic World News

New Ohio law accommodates students’ religious beliefs

August 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has signed into law the Religious Expression Days Act, which requires public school districts to provide “reasonable” religious accommodations to students, as well as to allow students to be absent for up to three days per year for religious holidays that are not school holidays.

The Catholic Conference of Ohio “welcomes the provisions of the Religious Expression Days Act that recognize the importance of holy days for Catholic families in Ohio,” said Brian Hickey, the conference’s executive director. “Providing Catholic students, and all students of faith, the freedom to celebrate holy days with their families enriches our society’s commitment to religious liberty and acknowledges the centrality of religion to Ohioans.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!