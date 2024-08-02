Catholic World News

Papal adviser, head of Microsoft talk ethics and AI

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Paolo Benanti, TOR, professor of ethics of technologies at Pontifical Gregorian University and member of the UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, traveled to the State of Washington for a public conversation with Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, about the ethics of artificial intelligence.

“If you look at the mission of the Catholic Church and the teachings, if you look at the mission of Microsoft — they are all universal and embrace people from different backgrounds,” Smith said. “In fact, if we can come together, then more people with more differences in the way they look at the world can come together. I just think that’s a really good thing.”

The Rome Call for AI Ethics was first signed by leaders of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Microsoft, IBM, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 2020. It has since garnered support from other religious and technological leaders.

