Pope sends support to Father Martin’s conference at Georgetown

August 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Responding favorably to a request from Father James Martin, SJ, Pope Francis has sent a message of support to the “Outreach” conference for homosexual Catholics, which is taking place at Georgetown University this weekend.

The Pope assured Father Martin that he would be “united in prayer” with the conference participants. He said he was pleased to know that Washington’s Cardinal Wilton Gregory will celebrate Mass for the event.

Highlighting the Pope’s message, Vatican News noted: “This is the fourth time that Pope Francis has sent his regards to an ‘Outreach’ event.”

