Catholic World News

Omaha archbishop flatly denies abuse charge

August 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on WOWT

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha, Nebraska, has flatly denied a charge of sexual abuse, and insisted that the charge had nothing to do with his resignation, which he submitted in June upon reaching the age of 75.

“I have never had sexual contact with another person,” the archbishop said. He was responding to a lawsuit in which he is accused of molesting a teenage boy. The plaintiff has not been identified.

Archbishop Lucas reminded reporters that he submitted his resignation “as is required when a bishop turns 75.” Pope Francis has not yet responded to his letter of resignation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!