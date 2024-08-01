Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller investigated for financial irregularities at DDF

August 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, who was abruptly dismissed from his post as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) in 2017, had been investigated for financial irregularities in that office, The Pillar has reported.

The Vatican’s auditor general uncovered serious issues at the DDF in 2015, The Pillar reveals. The problems included misuse of funds, unauthorized spending, and the accumulation of hundreds of thousands of euros in cash without adequate accounting.

The mismanagement of DDF finances—and the report that Cardinal Müller was ordered to repay DDF funds that were used for his own personal purposes—may have played a key role in the decision of Pope Francis not to renew the German cardinal’s appointment as prefect in 2017. That decision has more frequently been attributed to the Pope’s desire for a prefect who shared his theological perspectives.

The auditor general’s investigation of the DDF did not result in any disciplinary action. The Pillar reports that the undocumented funds “accumulated in the office of a single administrative official, Msgr. Mauro Ugolini,” who remains in place at the DDF.

