Catholic World News

Pro-life activists sentenced for FACE violations

August 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Three pro-life activists have been sentenced for violating the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinics) Act by blocking the doors of a Tennessee abortion clinic in a 2021 action.

James Zastrow, Eva Zastrow, and Paul were sentenced to 90 days under house arrest and three years of probation. The sentencing of a fourth defendant—Eva Edl, an 89-year-old concentration-camp survivor—was postponed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!