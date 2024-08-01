Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman cautiously backs Venezuelan bishops’ stand on election

August 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a carefully worded statement, the Vatican’s representative at the Organization of American States (OAS) offered support to the bishops of Venezuela, and said that only dialogue and the active and full participation of all political actors” can resolve a crisis over disputed elections in Venezuela.

Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano did not comment directly on a resolution that would called upon the Maduro government to offer clear evidence of accurate election results; he merely acknowledged that OAS representatives had failed to endorse that resolution.

The Vatican spokesman said that the Holy See supports “the democratic vocation of the Venezuelan people, demonstrated in the ‘massive, active, and civic participation of all Venezuelans in the electoral process.’”

