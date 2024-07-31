Catholic World News

Trump raps Democrats as anti-Catholic

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “How does a Catholic person vote for a Democrat with what they’re doing to Catholics?” former president Donald Trump asked a campaign rally last week.

Trump pointed to the Biden administration’s aggressive prosecution of pro-life activists, and pledged that if elected, he would “rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly victimized by the Biden-Harris regime.” In particular he named Paulette Harlow, “the 75-year-old woman in poor health who the Biden-Harris administration sent to prison for peacefully protesting outside of a clinic.”

Trump also cited the “radical left ideology” of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and reminded his audience that Harris had questioned whether judicial nominees should be disqualified “simply because they were members of the Knights of Columbus.”

