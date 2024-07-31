Catholic World News

Leading African cardinal says evangelization is ‘absolutely necessary and urgent’

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of African’s continental assembly of episcopal conferences said in a message that “it is absolutely necessary and urgent for the Church in Africa to commit herself to the task of the first proclamation” of Jesus Christ.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, OFM Cap, of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, noted that 70% of Africans are not Christians.

Cardinal Ambongo, the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), also said that the “Catholic Church in Africa has taken root and is now an adult Church: most of the hierarchy in Africa now comes from indigenous clergy,” and that “there is a growing number of African religious involved in leadership positions” internationally.

In his message for SECAM’s anniversary, the prelate also drew attention to the charitable and educational work undertaken by the Church in Africa. In some places, “there would be no life, no hope, and no future” without the Church, he said.

