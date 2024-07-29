Catholic World News

Synod organizers take online poll, delete results

July 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Organizers of the Synod on Synodality took an online poll on July 25, as part of the effort to encourage public involvement. But the poll quickly disappeared from view as negative results rolled in.

The poll asked for a yes/no response to the question: Published the morning of July 25, the poll asked the question, “Do you believe that synodality as a path of conversion and reform can enhance the mission and participation of all the baptized?”

The last available tally, shown just before the poll was taken down, showed 88% of those who responded chose “no.”

