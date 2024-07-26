Catholic World News

Excavations in Rome uncover walls of early papal palace

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archeologists in Rome have identified the walls of an ancient papal palace.

Excavations at the piazza of the basilica of St. John Lateran, undertaken in preparations of the Jubilee Year 2025, unearthed the outer walls of the palace where popes lived from the 4th until the 14th centuries. After the years of the Avignon papacy (1309-1376) the popes moved to the Vatican.

