Belgian prelate leaving post as head of abuse-response effort

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp has announced that he is stepping away from his post as head of the Church’s response to the sex-abuse scandal.

“The policy, the media, the negotiations... It’s a very big task and I have to combine that with caring for a large diocese like that of Antwerp,” Bishop Bonny explained. He said that the combined responsibilities were taking a toll on his health.

Bishop Bonny had recently asked the Vatican to appoint an auxiliary to help with his work in the Antwerp diocese; his request was turned down.

The bishop’s resignation, and the sex-abuse crisis that precipitated it, are likely to stir discussion when Pope Francis visits Belgium in late September.

