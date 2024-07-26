Catholic World News

Knights of Malta deliver food relief to Gaza

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Patriarchate of Jerusalem has announced the successful delivery of relief supplies to the single Catholic parish in Gaza.

About 40 tons of food were delivered on July 23, supplied through the Knights of Malta, the patriarchate reported. Packages of non-perishable food items, which should be sufficient to feed a family of five for a month, are now being distributed among the many families in need.

