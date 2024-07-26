Catholic World News

Americans don’t want children, new study shows

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the US fertility rate at an all-time low, a new Pew Research study finds that nearly half of adult Americans do not expect to have children—in most cases because they don’t want children.

In the Pew survey, 47% of the respondents aged 18-49 said that they did not anticipate having children. Among them, 57% said they did not want children. Among respondents over the age of 50, 31% of those who did not have children said the main reason was that they did not want children.

Those who did not want children explained that they thought a childless life would make it simpler to acquire the possessions they wanted, enjoy free time and outside interests, and be successful in their careers. These responses were more common among respondents with college degrees and/or postgraduate education.

Among the older (50+) adults who did not have children, two-thirds said that having children was not important in having a fulfilling life.

