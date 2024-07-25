Catholic World News

Texas court rejects attorney general’s case against Catholic Charities

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas court has dealt a major setback to the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, in his bid to show “systematic criminal conduct” by a Catholic agency involved with migrants.

Judge Bobby Flores ruled that Paxton cannot question the executive director of a local office of Catholic Charities. A previous court decision had rejected Paxton’s attempt to close down the migrant center, saying that the attorney general had “failed to establish probable grounds” for his claim that Annunciation House had broken criminal laws.

