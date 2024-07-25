Catholic World News
Bishop Conley on Eucharistic Congress: ‘The Church is on the move...’
July 25, 2024
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, reflects on the National Eucharistic Congress:
I am reminded of that chilling line out of C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia when the fictional talking beaver tells the children that Aslan is on the move. The simple prospect of Aslan being among them changed the children so that everything seemed different. That is what I experienced in Indianapolis. Everything seems just a little bit different. The Church, the mystical Body of Christ, is on the move here in the United States.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!