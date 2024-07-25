Catholic World News

Bishops of 3 African nations form independent regional association

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of three African nations have voted to form the Association of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe (ACBC-MAZAZI), a subregional association of episcopal conferences.

Zimbabwe’s bishops are members of the Inter-Regional Meeting of the Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA); the bishops of Malawi and Zambia are members of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA). While voting to form a new subregional association, the bishops of the three nations intend to maintain their membership in these two regional associations.

“The Holy Father, Pope Francis, through the Dicastery for Evangelization, stressed the need to continue building bridges, strengthening faith, unity and service among the three countries in the Sub-Region,” the bishops of the three nations said in a joint statement.

“For the Holy Father, building bridges promotes an inclusive and systematic vision of the sustainable society that equally addresses social, economic and environmental issues,” the bishops continued. “He called for the continued participation, unity, peace under divine guidance with the aim of promoting common good and dignity of all the people within the Sub-Region”

