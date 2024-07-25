Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops denounce police brutality, caution young protestors against intolerance

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Kenya’s bishops have denounced police brutality in reaction to the Finance Bill protests that began on June 18.

“We regret that we lost young lives to police brutality,” the prelates said in their statement (video). “No law allows unwarranted arrest, torture, or killing of people.”

The bishops praised the young protestors for “driving change and highlighting our social ills,” but cautioned them against intolerance.

“We must drive for social systems that respect God,” the bishops said. “There is a real risk that as you push for a truly transformative agenda, you become intolerant to ideas and visions that are not similar to yours ... We, therefore, request that you open up yourselves for inclusive conversations so that you are also enriched by perspectives that may not be obvious to you.”

The East African nation of 57 million (map) is 82% Christian (21% Catholic), 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

