Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin meets Ukrainian president in Kyiv

July 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, the nation’s capital and largest city.

Referring to “the closeness and proximity of the Holy Father to Ukraine,” Cardinal Parolin said, “You know what are the feelings and the attitude of the Holy Father toward your country, especially on the issue of the war, the war going on in Ukraine, but I think that it was also important to be present here and to pay a visit.”

Zelenskyy thanked Cardinal Parolin for his visit and described it as “a signal of support for Ukraine, Ukrainians and our desire to live in our own state and truly live in peace.” The prelate was awarded the nation’s Order of Merit.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See likewise described Cardinal Parolin’s visit as a “step in development of very positive and fruitful cooperation.”

While in Kyiv, Cardinal Parolin had earlier visited a bombed children’s hospital and Saint Sophia Cathedral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!