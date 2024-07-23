Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Colorado church’s right to shelter homeless

July 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has prevented the town government of Castle Rock, Colorado, from enforcing zoning regulations that would bar a church from sheltering homeless persons on its property.

“This case pits a church that contends its religious beliefs compel it to provide homeless people temporary shelter in mobile homes on its property against a town whose zoning regulations prohibit that use of the property,” the court noted in its injunction.

The Church of the Rock “has provided housing to several individuals and families, including a single mother and her three-year-old son and at least two people recovering from addiction,” the court continued.

