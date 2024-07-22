Catholic World News

Irish investigators says deceased bishop as ‘sexual predator’

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The late Bishop Eamonn Casey was “a sexual predator,” charges the former head of Ireland’s National Board for Safeguarding Children.

In an RTE television special, “Bishop Casey’s Buried Secrets,” Ian Elliott said that charges by the bishop’s niece, who said that he had raped her repeatedly for years, were “entirely credible.”

Bishop Casey led the Galway diocese from 1976 to 1992, resigning after revelations that he had engaged in an affair with an American woman. After he left office several other women came forward with charges of misconduct. He died in 2017.

