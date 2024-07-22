Catholic World News

Vatican-affiliated scholar sees Biden withdrawal as end of ‘conciliar Catholicism’

July 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian theologian, Marcello Neri, argues that the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential marks the demise of “conciliar Catholicism” in the US.

Complaining that the US bishops never fully backed Biden, Neri says that his brand of Catholicism will be replaced by a “populist and substantially racist” version. In an astonishingly partisan screed he writes:

This non-conciliar Catholicism is intimately imperialist, supporting pockets of resistance to Francis’ pontificate with millions of dollars, to make the vassals in a project that transforms the Catholic universalism of the Church into a global mega sect (whose headquarters is found in the United States).

Neri’s ignorant views could safely be ignored except that this scholar, who so enthusiastically backs the Biden program, is affiliated with the reconstituted John Paul II Institute for Marriage and Family.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!