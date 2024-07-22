Catholic World News

‘Illegal occupation’: Vatican newspaper highlights court ruling on Israel and Palestinian territories

July 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Occupazione illegale” [Illegal occupation], the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on July 20 to the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories since the Six-Day War (1967) is illegal (full text).

L’Osservatore Romano noted that the court, in its nonbinding ruling, declared that “Israeli settlements in Palestine and East Jerusalem are illegal” and that “Israel must dismantle them and offer compensation for the occupation.”

The Vatican newspaper reported on the divergent reactions to the decision from Israeli and Palestinian leaders, but was careful not to editorialize. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has not, to date, issued a statement on the court decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!