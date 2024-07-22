Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Congress concludes following massive Eucharistic procession

July 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: More than 50,000 people gathered in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the closing Mass of the National Eucharistic Congress (video).

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization and the papal envoy to the Congress, preached that “mission is not just about work but also about the gift of oneself” and that “Jesus fulfills his mission by giving himself, his flesh, his presence to others as the Father wills it. The presence of Jesus in the Eucharist is a gift and the fulfillment of his mission.”

The preceding day included a Syro-Malabar liturgy, a massive Eucharistic procession through the streets of Indianapolis (timelapse video, full video), and an evening revival session with several speakers.

The next National Eucharistic Congress had been planned for 2033 but will likely take place sooner.

