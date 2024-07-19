Catholic World News

Vatican releases schedule for papal visit to Belgium, Luxembourg

July 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has published the full schedule for a visit by Pope Francis to Luxembourg and Belgium in late September.

The papal trip—which follows shortly after a longer voyage to Asia and Oceania earlier in the month—begins with a day in Luxembourg, September 26. Then he will spend three days in Belgium, meeting with political and academic leaders, students, and members of the local Catholic community. He will preside at Sunday Mass in King Baudoin Stadium in Brussels on September 29 before making his return flight to Rome that afternoon.

The Vatican press announcement read that the Pope “will celebrate Mass” on that Sunday, but the official program lists “(Homily of the Holy Father)”—suggesting that the Pontiff will not be the principal celebrant. Pope Francis has not been the principal celebrant at a public Mass for months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!