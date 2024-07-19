Catholic World News

Catholic Charities challenge Michigan law on gender therapy

July 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Vote

CWN Editor's Note: Officials of Catholic Charities in Michigan have joined with a Lansing therapist to challenge a new state law that outlaw “conversion therapy” for young people who are confused about their sexual identity.

In their suit the plaintiffs—Catholic Charities of Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties and licensed therapist Emily McJones—argue that the law restricts their free speech and religious freedom. They say that their treatments “have helped clients change their behavior and gender expression in ways that better align with the clients’ own unique goals for their lives—including by accepting and embracing their biological sex.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!