Pope stresses peace in message for Paris Olympics

July 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris, in advance of the 2024 Olympic Games, Pope Francis emphasized his desire for peace in Europe.

“The Olympic Games are, by their very nature, about peace, not war,” the Pope wrote. He said that he hoped the Paris games will “transcend differences and oppositions and strengthen the unity” of France and of Europe.

The Pope recalled that in ancient Greece, political leaders “wisely instituted a truce during the Games.” He suggested that today’s leaders might “revive this happy tradition.”

