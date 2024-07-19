Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat lists 3 principles that should underpin international community’s efforts

July 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum on sustainable development, a leading Vatican diplomat said the upcoming Summit of the Future “must serve as a pivotal moment to reaffirm the fundamental principles that underpin the collective efforts of the international community: the promotion of human dignity, the pursuit of the common good, and the stewardship of our planet.”

These three principles “should guide our actions and policies with a view to achieving a more sustainable, just, and peaceful society,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

At the Summit of the Future, nations will take stock of progress toward attaining the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. “The Summit of the Future should not serve to reshape the 2030 Agenda,” said Archbishop Caccia; rather, “the advancement of the Agenda must be expedited in a spirit of solidarity and with the resolve to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

