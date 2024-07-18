Catholic World News

Prominent French priest, Abbé Pierre, accused of abuse

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Abbé Pierre, who was a leader of the French Resistance and founder of the Emmaus community, was guilty of sexual abuse, according to an independent report.

The Emmaus community, which authorized an investigation when complaints against the renowned priest emerged after his death, said that seven women reported inappropriate contacts, over a period of years. One of the women was a minor at the time of the reported incident.

Abbé Pierre had gained popularity through his work with the Resistance and his relentless advocacy for the poor. An avowed socialist, he had also been a frequent critic of the Vatican, dissenting from Church teaching on contraception and the ordination of women.

