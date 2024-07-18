Catholic World News

Poland’s former WYD director arrested

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following a three-year investigation, police have arrested the former director of Poland’s national World Youth Day office on charges of sexually abusing young women and inciting false testimony.

The seven alleged incidents took place between 2011 and 2021, when the Diocese of Radom reported its concerns to the police. The priest is identified in media reports as Father Mariusz W., 45.

