NY diocese not liable for abuse in non-diocesan institutions, federal court affirms

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Upholding a bankruptcy court decision, a federal district court has affirmed that the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, is not liable for the sexual abuse of minors in non-diocesan Catholic institutions in which there is no “employment or agency relationship” with the diocese.

In its decision, the court cited the case of abuse allegedly committed by a Marianist priest who was principal of a high school operated by the religious institute. The claimants argued that by granting faculties to celebrate the sacraments to religious-order priests, the bishop of the diocese ought to be held liable for their actions; the court held that no such liability exists when an “employment or agency relationship” is lacking.

