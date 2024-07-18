Catholic World News

USCCB committee, other Catholic organizations urge passage of ‘Yes in God’s Backyard Act’

July 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, Catholic Charities USA, and the National Council of the US Society of St. Vincent de Paul, called for passage of the Yes in God’s Backyard Act (S.3910), sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“Catholics believe that housing is a human right and as such governments, the private sector, nonprofit organizations, and churches and their ministries, have a shared responsibility to ensure all people have access to affordable and stable housing,” said the committee’s chairman, Archbishop Borys Gudziak. He stated that the legislation “would help faith-based and nonprofit organizations improve their capacity to meet the housing needs of poor and vulnerable community members.”

