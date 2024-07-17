Catholic World News

American artists, writers plead for retention of Tridentine Mass

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of prominent American artists and writers have signed “An Open Letter to Pope Francis,” urging him not to issue further restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass.

The Open Letter was organized by Dana Gioia, the former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, and signed by composer Frank La Rocca, actor Eduwardo Verastegui, and R.R. Reno, the editor of First Things, among others. It follows a similar petition, organized by British composer James MacMillan, which was signed by luminaries including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kiri Te Kanawa, Antonia Fraser, and Bianca Jagger.

The American Open Letter insists that the traditional liturgy “cannot be understood as a mere refuge from modernity, for some of the most creative minds on our planet are inspired by the Latin Mass — its beauty, its reverence, its mystery — to make new works of art and also to serve the least among us.”

