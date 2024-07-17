Catholic World News

‘The price of exclusion’: 250 million children deprived of education, Vatican newspaper warns

July 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its July 16 edition, the Vatican newspaper warned that “around the world, 250 million children and youths do not have access to education”—“an emergency that causes enormous social damage.”

In the article, entitled “The Price of Exclusion,” staff journalist Emiliano Magistri cited a recent report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as he stated that “70% of 10-year-old children living in low—and middle-income countries are currently unable to understand any simple written text.”

Without comment, Magistri reported on UNESCO’s ten recommendations for addressing the situation, including comprehensive sexuality education.

Magistri concluded, “It was in 2014 when, during a meeting with the world of schools, Pope Francis said: ‘Going to school means opening one’s mind and heart to reality, in the wealth of its aspects, of its dimensions. And we do not have the right to be afraid of reality.’ It is time to prove it.”

