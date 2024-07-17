Catholic World News

USCCB president calls for respect for human dignity in American political discourse

July 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recounted his horror at the assassination attempt against former President Trump and called for an increased sense of human dignity in political discourse.

In an interview with Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services said that Americans need “to keep constantly in our minds the fact that even if someone disagrees with me, he or she is still created in the image and likeness of God.”

“I think if our society, and I’ll just limit myself to the society in the United States, (that) if we were more aware of that, then we might be able to discuss as rational human beings, the problems and the disagreements that we have, and perhaps come to some solutions,” he continued. “But it’s tragic that political discourse in this country has reached a point where people just shout at each other, and there’s no space to listen to the other.”

Archbishop Broglio had earlier, on the evening of the assassination attempt, published a statement condemning political violence and calling for prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!