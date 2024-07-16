Catholic World News

Indian bishops meet with prime minister to discuss attacks on Christians

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 45 minutes to discuss increasing violence against Christians and the use of anti-conversion laws against the Christian community.

The meeting “was cordial, and the prime minister gave us a good hearing,” said Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, president of the bishops’ conference.

The bishops also spoke of the plight of the Dalits (formerly known as “untouchables”), who suffer from historic Hindu caste discrimination and lose special government financial assistance upon conversion to Christianity.

The South Asian nation of 1.4 billion (map), which has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation, is 72% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

