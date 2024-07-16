Catholic World News

Pope addresses 6 religious institutes, emphasizes beauty and simplicity

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the chapters of six religious institutes on July 15 and reflected on beauty and simplicity in the religious life.

“Truly, your histories, in the variety of their circumstances, times and places, are stories of beauty, for in them the grace and beauty of God’s face shines forth,” the Pope said. “In the Gospels, we see these made visible in Jesus.”

“Each of your founders and foundresses, in different situations, chose what is truly essential and renounced what is superfluous,” the Pope continued. “In this way, they allowed themselves to be shaped daily by the simplicity of God’s love shining forth in the Gospel.”

The six religious institutes whose members were present at the audience were the Clerics of St. Viator, the Clerics Regular Minor, the Minims, the Augustinian Sisters of Divine Love, the Reparatrix Sisters of the Sacred Heart, and the Missionary Sisters of St. Anthony Mary Claret.

