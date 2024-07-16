Catholic World News

US bishops publish pastoral letter to youth and young adults

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a pastoral letter from the US bishops to youth and young adults.

The pastoral letter, posted online on July 15, is the preface to Listen, Teach, Send: A National Pastoral Framework for Ministries with Youth and with Young Adults, approved by the US bishops at their June meeting.

In their pastoral letter, the bishops introduced the pastoral framework, assured young people that God loves them, and asked forgiveness for “anything that we may have done or failed to do, individually or collectively, contributing to young people’s distress.” They also encouraged young people to read Scripture, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and the lives of the saints, as well as to serve the needy and “be an active part of the Catholic community.”

Committing themselves to listening to young people, teaching them, and sending them, the bishops concluded, “Let us renew our mutual call to be missionary disciples who love the Lord and seek to do his will.”

