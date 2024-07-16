Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘radical and transformative action’ on international debt

July 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, has called for radical debt restructuring so that poor nations are not “forced to divert precious resources towards repayments on unsustainable debts.”

In a statement for a UN forum, Archbishop Caccia said that “addressing the multidimensional aspects of poverty is beyond the reach of many developing countries ... It is therefore imperative that the international community takes a radical and transformative action on debt in order to achieve the [UN’s] goal of a world without poverty by 2030.”

Archbishop Caccia also recently called on wealthier nations to forgive the debts of poor small island nations.

