New Zealand bishop orders traditionalist priests to leave diocese

July 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Gidelen of Christchurch, New Zealand, has withdrawn the priestly faculties of all members of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, and directed all members of the group to leave the diocese.

Bishop Gielen said that he was taking these steps on a recommendation from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Religious, in response to an apostolic visitation of the traditionalst group led by the Australian Bishop Robert McGuckin. The bishop’s statement did not disclose what problems that investigation had uncovered.

The bishop said that the diocese would make other arrangements for priests to provide the sacraments to members of the traditionalist Catholic community that the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer have been serving.

