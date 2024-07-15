Catholic World News

Irish priest refuses Communion to pro-abortion politician

July 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish priest refused to administer Communion to a government minister because of his support for legal abortion.

Father Gabriel Burke explained why he declined to give Communion to Colm Burke, the Minister of State, at a funeral in Whitechurch:

As a senator, Colm Burke voted for abortion after the 2018 referendum and he knows the teaching of the [Catholic] Church that any politician who voted abortion cannot receive communion – Archbishop Eamon Martin made that very clear before the vote on abortion.

