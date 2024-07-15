Catholic World News

Without mentioning Trump by name, Vatican statement expresses concern following assassination attempt

July 15, 2024

The Vatican issued a brief statement in Italian on July 14 following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump:

The Holy See expresses its own concern about last night’s episode of violence, which wounds people and democracy, causing suffering and death. It is united to the prayer of the bishops of the United States for America, for the victims, and for peace in the country, so that the motives of the violent may never prevail.

The statement, which omitted the former president’s name, was excerpted in Vatican News’s coverage of the assassination attempt (English, Italian). It came only in response to journalists’ queries and was not included in the daily bulletin of the Holy See Press Office.

In its omission of Trump’s name, as well its lack of reference to Pope Francis, the Holy See’s reaction to date stands in contrast to its reaction to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 and the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in May.

On July 9, 2022—the day after Abe’s assassination—Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to the apostolic nuncio to Japan.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, and he offers heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of Japan,” Cardinal Parolin wrote. “In the wake of this senseless act, he prays that Japanese society will be strengthened in its historic commitment to peace and nonviolence.”

On May 16, 2024—the day after the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Fico—Pope Francis wrote a letter to Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová deploring the incident.

“I have learned with sorrow the sad news of the attack on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, His Excellency Mr. Robert Fico, yesterday in Handlova, where the government meeting was held,” the Pontiff wrote.

“I condemn this vile and violent act and assure my prayers to the Lord for the prompt healing and recovery of the Prime Minister,” Pope Francis continued. “I would also like to express my closeness and solidarity to the Slovak nation at this moment of trial. I call upon the blessing of the Almighty, so that harmony and peace may reign in your country.”

