Uzbek law would punish parents for religious education of children

July 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Uzbekistan have approved draft legislation that would punish parents who provided “illegal” religious education to their children.

The proposal—which the government says is necessary to curb the influence of terrorists—would “further strengthen the rights of children” by assessing fines and possible jail terms on parents or guardians who gave “illegal” religious instruction to children under the age of 18.

