Catholic World News

Americans favor IVF, but also favor protection for fetus

July 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on PBS

CWN Editor's Note: Most Americans favor legal access to vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a new AP/NORC poll. But at the same time, nearly half of those surveyed said that a human embryo deserves the same legal protections as any other person.

Support for IVF was stronger among Democrats (75%) than Republicans (56%), but commanded a solid majority overall.

However, although the survey found a clear majority in favor of legal abortion, nearly half of all Americans agree either “strongly” or “somewhat” to the statement that “human begins at conception, so a fertilized egg is a person with the same rights as a pregnant woman.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!