Catholic World News

Vatican completes podcast series on Pius XII and the Holocaust

July 12, 2024

Apple

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has completed a four-part, Italian-language podcast series, “Pius XII and the Shoah,” hosted by historian Matteo Luigi Napolitano and Andrea Tornielli, the dicastery’s editorial director.

“We must be very careful not to create, as a counterbalance to the black legend about Pius XII, a pink legend,” said Tornielli. “The theme must be seen, with the documents, in all its complexity.”

“But Pacelli had a very clear idea about where the good lay and where the evil lay,” Tornielli continued. “The good for him lay in the democracies or in those who fought Nazi-fascism. He was deeply anti-Communist, but aware that of the two evils the first, the most urgent, to be beaten was Nazi-fascism.”

