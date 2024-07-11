Catholic World News

Firefighters save historic French cathedral

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Firefighters in the French city of Rouen extinguished a fire that broke out in the spire of the city’s ancient cathedral on July 11.

The blaze, which broke out during renovations, evoked memories of the conflagration that devastated the basilica of Notre Dame in Paris in 2019.

